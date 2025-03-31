Short Interest in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Declines By 33.7%

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the February 28th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

OMRNY stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.98. 41,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,421. OMRON has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $47.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.93. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.35 and a beta of 1.04.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OMRON had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 0.81%. Equities analysts forecast that OMRON will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

