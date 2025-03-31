Short Interest in Northam Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NPTLF) Declines By 23.5%

Northam Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NPTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 722,600 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 945,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Northam Platinum Stock Performance
Northam Platinum stock opened at $6.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30. Northam Platinum has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $7.30.
About Northam Platinum
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Northam Platinum
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Cintas Delivers Earnings Beat, Signals More Growth Ahead
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Analysts Say These 4 Low P/E Consumer Cyclical Stocks Are Buys
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Get Paid With Paychex: Dividends and Higher Prices Too
Receive News & Ratings for Northam Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northam Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.