Short Interest in Northam Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NPTLF) Declines By 23.5%

Northam Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NPTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 722,600 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 945,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Northam Platinum Stock Performance

Northam Platinum stock opened at $6.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30. Northam Platinum has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $7.30.

About Northam Platinum

Northam Platinum Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary, Northam Platinum Limited, engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals in Germany, Japan, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, iridium, ruthenium, silver, nickel, copper, cobalt, chrome, and UG2 and Merensky ore deposits.

