Short Interest in Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Drops By 31.5%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the February 28th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Nippon Steel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NPSCY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 95,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,597. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nippon Steel has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Nippon Steel had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 5.34%.

About Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

