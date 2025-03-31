Short Interest in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Declines By 32.9%

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the February 28th total of 14,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Motorsport Games Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSGM traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 21,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 million, a P/E ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.06. Motorsport Games has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.41). Motorsport Games had a net margin of 52.74% and a return on equity of 215.50%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motorsport Games stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorsport Games Inc. ( NASDAQ:MSGM Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of Motorsport Games as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

