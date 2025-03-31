Short Interest in MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Declines By 29.5%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,367,300 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the February 28th total of 10,449,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73,673.0 days.

MGM China Stock Performance

MCHVF stock remained flat at $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday. MGM China has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20.

MGM China Company Profile

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

