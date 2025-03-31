Short Interest in MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Declines By 29.5%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,367,300 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the February 28th total of 10,449,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73,673.0 days.
MGM China Stock Performance
MCHVF stock remained flat at $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday. MGM China has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20.
MGM China Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MGM China
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.