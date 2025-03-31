Short Interest in Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Grows By 37.0%

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 539,400 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the February 28th total of 393,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 539.4 days.

Kyowa Kirin Price Performance

Shares of KYKOF opened at $14.75 on Monday. Kyowa Kirin has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15.

Kyowa Kirin Company Profile

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and import/export of pharmaceuticals for oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology therapeutic areas in Japan, the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products include ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; and GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor.

