Short Interest in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Increases By 34.5%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of GHG stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 29,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,714. The company has a market capitalization of $244.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.54. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70.
