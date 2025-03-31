Short Interest in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Decreases By 22.8%

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,500 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 318,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSV. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.42. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 1.12. FirstService has a 12-month low of $141.26 and a 12-month high of $197.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $98,615,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 486.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,308,000 after purchasing an additional 389,129 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,541,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FirstService by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 656,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,767,000 after purchasing an additional 229,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in FirstService by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 457,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,138,000 after purchasing an additional 166,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

