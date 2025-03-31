Short Interest in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Increases By 74.5%

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 74.5% from the February 28th total of 658,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMY opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -2.85. Femasys has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Femasys had a negative net margin of 1,435.77% and a negative return on equity of 141.49%. The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Femasys will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Femasys in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Femasys by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Femasys by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Femasys in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Femasys by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 37,675 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

