Short Interest in Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF) Drops By 37.7%

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,699,600 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the February 28th total of 4,336,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 391.2 days.
Evolution AB (publ) Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of Evolution AB (publ) stock traded down $3.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,648. Evolution AB has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $124.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.87.
