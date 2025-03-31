Short Interest in Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF) Drops By 37.7%

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,699,600 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the February 28th total of 4,336,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 391.2 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Evolution AB (publ) stock traded down $3.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,648. Evolution AB has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $124.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.87.

Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses online casino systems to gaming operators in Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers casino games and live game shows under the Evolution brand; online slot games under the NetEnt brand name; and casino games and software comprising jackpot system, a smart spins bonus management application, and tournaments gamification under the Red Tiger brand.

