Short Interest in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Grows By 48.1%

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the February 28th total of 26,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp Stock Performance

ESSA traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $18.84. 7,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.40. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 14.83%.

ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 967,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,860,000 after acquiring an additional 25,176 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 20,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 51.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.