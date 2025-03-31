Short Interest in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Rises By 58.9%

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,900 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the February 28th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumulus Media

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media in the third quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cumulus Media by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,528,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cumulus Media Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CMLS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90.

About Cumulus Media

(Get Free Report)

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.