Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Drops By 26.9%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the February 28th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CHS Stock Performance

CHSCO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.27. The company had a trading volume of 32,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,912. CHS has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $27.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.75.

CHS Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

