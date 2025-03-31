Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Increases By 45.1%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the February 28th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of BHFAL opened at $21.25 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $25.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.54.
Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st were paid a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.
