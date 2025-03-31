Short Interest in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Increases By 37.1%

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the February 28th total of 860,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 422,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $311,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,708.18. The trade was a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total transaction of $124,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,449 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,755.81. This trade represents a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 2.6 %

BFAM stock opened at $125.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $100.59 and a 12 month high of $141.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

