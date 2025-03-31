Short Interest in Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Increases By 32.4%

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the February 28th total of 52,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 115,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Bridgestone Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRDCY traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.21. 36,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.39. Bridgestone has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $23.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.32.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

