Short Interest in Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI) Drops By 35.3%

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the February 28th total of 184,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Brand Engagement Network

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brand Engagement Network stock. Corps Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 172,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Corps Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Brand Engagement Network at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Brand Engagement Network Stock Down 6.2 %

BNAI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 44,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,218. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73. Brand Engagement Network has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $8.43.

Brand Engagement Network Company Profile

Brand Engagement Network, Inc provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities.

