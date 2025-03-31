Short Interest in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Expands By 33.7%

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 926,800 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the February 28th total of 693,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 288,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:ACA traded down $2.76 on Monday, reaching $77.21. 408,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,502. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.36 and a 200-day moving average of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.81. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $72.75 and a 1-year high of $113.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Arcosa by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arcosa by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

