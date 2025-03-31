Short Interest in Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Drops By 19.8%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the February 28th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 700.0 days.

Aperam Stock Performance

Aperam stock opened at $30.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.24. Aperam has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $30.50.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

