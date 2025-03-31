Short Interest in Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL) Drops By 40.3%

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the February 28th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Adlai Nortye Stock Performance

ANL stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. Adlai Nortye has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $17.48.

Adlai Nortye Company Profile

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

