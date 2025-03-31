Short Interest in Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL) Drops By 40.3%

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the February 28th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Adlai Nortye Stock Performance
ANL stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. Adlai Nortye has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $17.48.
Adlai Nortye Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Adlai Nortye
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Analysts Say These 4 Low P/E Consumer Cyclical Stocks Are Buys
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Get Paid With Paychex: Dividends and Higher Prices Too
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Which Healthcare Stock Is the Best Buy Right Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Adlai Nortye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adlai Nortye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.