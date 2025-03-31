Shore Capital Reiterates “Not Rated” Rating for Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports.

Pets at Home Group Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of PETS traded down GBX 18 ($0.23) on Monday, reaching GBX 218.40 ($2.82). The stock had a trading volume of 28,934,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. Pets at Home Group has a 12-month low of GBX 193.90 ($2.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 326 ($4.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £996.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 228.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 252.62.

Insider Transactions at Pets at Home Group

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Garret Turley bought 21,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.03) per share, for a total transaction of £49,956.66 ($64,593.56). Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pets at Home Group

We are the UK’s leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care.

Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners.

