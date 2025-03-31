Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Short Interest Update

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,700 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the February 28th total of 728,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHG. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1,884.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.83. 211,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,997. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. Shinhan Financial Group has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.74.

Shinhan Financial Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

