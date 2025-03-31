Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Short Interest Update

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,700 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the February 28th total of 728,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHG. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1,884.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.83. 211,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,997. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. Shinhan Financial Group has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.74.
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
