Shayn P. March Sells 7,500 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Stock

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) EVP Shayn P. March sold 7,500 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,070. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

Shares of The GEO Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.28. 2,272,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,276. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $607.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,685,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 350,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 398.0% in the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 239,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 191,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GEO shares. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

