Seven Mile Advisory Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Seven Mile Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in AT&T were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,859,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,637,914,000 after buying an additional 6,220,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,120,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,532,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,972 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,592,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,858,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $28.20 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $28.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.50%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

