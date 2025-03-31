Seven Mile Advisory Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Seven Mile Advisory raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.1% of Seven Mile Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Marest Capital LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $169.12 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.19 billion, a PE ratio of 137.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.48 and its 200-day moving average is $196.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total transaction of $9,279,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 696,730 shares in the company, valued at $161,627,425.40. This trade represents a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 785,976 shares of company stock worth $147,912,102 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

