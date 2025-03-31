Seven Mile Advisory Grows Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Seven Mile Advisory lifted its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Toast were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Toast by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter worth $941,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,010,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast Stock Down 5.2 %

TOST stock opened at $33.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average of $35.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3,349.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $44.12.

Insider Activity at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $42,324.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,644,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,177,717.28. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $81,320.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,360,535.74. The trade was a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 270,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,409,211. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TOST. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Toast and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toast from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.48.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

