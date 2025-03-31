SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CAO Robin Tomasello Sells 1,496 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $29,575.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 233,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,978.68. This trade represents a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robin Tomasello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 6th, Robin Tomasello sold 6,378 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $124,689.90.

NYSE S opened at $18.84 on Monday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.74.

Several equities research analysts have commented on S shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

