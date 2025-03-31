SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CAO Robin Tomasello Sells 1,496 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $29,575.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 233,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,978.68. This trade represents a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Robin Tomasello also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 6th, Robin Tomasello sold 6,378 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $124,689.90.
SentinelOne Stock Down 2.7 %
NYSE S opened at $18.84 on Monday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
About SentinelOne
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
