SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Sold by Scalar Gauge Management LLC

Scalar Gauge Management LLC cut its holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145,668 shares during the quarter. SecureWorks comprises 0.9% of Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Scalar Gauge Management LLC owned 0.25% of SecureWorks worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 20,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 22.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Retirement Solution LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 14.6% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SecureWorks in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SecureWorks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $8.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $755.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.94. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $9.76.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

