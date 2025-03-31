Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,168,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98,598 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.06% of Graphic Packaging worth $85,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,725,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,340,000 after buying an additional 145,209 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,555,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,295 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,503,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 8.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,610,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,957,000 after purchasing an additional 787,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,799,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,178,000 after buying an additional 302,168 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GPK. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.37.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE:GPK opened at $26.11 on Monday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Stories

