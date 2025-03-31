Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,330 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $78,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $61,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,584.31. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $103,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,988. This trade represents a 99.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,379,785 shares of company stock worth $281,528,938 over the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLTR. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Baird R W raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair set a $84.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $85.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $125.41. The stock has a market cap of $201.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.87, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

