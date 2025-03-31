Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,022,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,210 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.31% of Simon Property Group worth $176,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,059,505,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $109,403,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 880,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,597,000 after purchasing an additional 554,605 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 22,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 542,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,386,000 after buying an additional 539,893 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 17,222.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 476,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,063,000 after buying an additional 473,779 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $164.21 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $139.25 and a one year high of $190.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 115.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPG. StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank set a $186.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

