Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 907,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,072 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.16% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $135,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 43.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.0% in the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 3,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 37,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $174.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.12 and a 200 day moving average of $160.57. The company has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.34 and a 12-month high of $177.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total transaction of $835,506.99. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 66,548 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,819.32. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total transaction of $1,354,297.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 147,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,247,181.82. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,998,990 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ICE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

