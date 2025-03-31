Schroder Investment Management Group Has $143.79 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,327 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.12% of Deere & Company worth $143,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus set a $510.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Baird R W downgraded Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.00.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. The trade was a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $465.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $126.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $515.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $440.12.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.72%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

