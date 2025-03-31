Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 15,385 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,385 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $97,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $836,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,928.04. This trade represents a 7.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total value of $2,091,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,918 shares in the company, valued at $13,575,652.16. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,684 shares of company stock valued at $7,746,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $201.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $99.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.57 and a 12 month high of $247.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 126.11%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Williams Trading set a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.41.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

