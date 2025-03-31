Scalar Gauge Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Scalar Gauge Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Cintas comprises approximately 1.9% of Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cintas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Cintas by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.58.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $203.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $162.16 and a one year high of $228.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.62.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.11%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

