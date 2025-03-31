Scalar Gauge Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Scalar Gauge Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up about 7.5% of Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $16,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $433.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $443.47 and its 200 day moving average is $459.62. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.98 and a 52 week high of $507.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.29%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

