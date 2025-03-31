Savaria (TSE:SIS) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$15.95 and last traded at C$16.09, with a volume of 11803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.22.
Several equities analysts have commented on SIS shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Savaria from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Savaria from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savaria has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.57.
Savaria Corp designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility. Its products include home elevators, wheelchair lifts, commercial elevators, ceiling lifts, stairlifts, and van conversions. The company’s operating segments are the Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling, divisions.
