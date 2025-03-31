Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,100 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the February 28th total of 531,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 223.6 days.

Sasol Trading Up 15.7 %

SASOF stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815. Sasol has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

