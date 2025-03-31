Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,100 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the February 28th total of 531,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 223.6 days.
Sasol Trading Up 15.7 %
SASOF stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815. Sasol has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29.
About Sasol
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sasol
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.