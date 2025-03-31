Saratoga Research & Investment Management Trims Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lessened its stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,174,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,504 shares during the quarter. Roche makes up approximately 3.8% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Roche were worth $75,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RHHBY. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roche by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Roche by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Roche during the 4th quarter valued at $555,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RHHBY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roche to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roche has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Roche Stock Down 1.0 %

Roche stock opened at $41.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Roche Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.69.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

