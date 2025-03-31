Saratoga Research & Investment Management Trims Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 18,245 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 2.4% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $48,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 352,561 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $34,371,000 after acquiring an additional 31,116 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 44,390 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,096,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX opened at $97.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.75 and its 200-day moving average is $99.55. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.12.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

