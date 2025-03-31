Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Holdings Raised by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 952.6% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 72.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Sanofi Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $55.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $141.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average of $52.76.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. Equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.