RWA Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 36,342 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 924.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,342 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Lam Research by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.59.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $72.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.34.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

