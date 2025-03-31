RWA Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,321 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
VEU stock opened at $61.02 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $55.27 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.33.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
