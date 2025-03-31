RWA Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $57.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.41. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $59.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

