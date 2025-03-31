RWA Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 19,179 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $9.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on F

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.