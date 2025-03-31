RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,128 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.68 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.46 and a 12-month high of $59.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day moving average of $58.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

