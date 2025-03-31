RWA Wealth Partners LLC Buys 12,744 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,744 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Airbnb by 11.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Airbnb by 120.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 626,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,428,000 after purchasing an additional 342,667 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $899,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 11,660.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.87, for a total value of $2,637,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 185,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,450,544.18. This trade represents a 9.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,712 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total value of $423,939.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,907,559.84. This trade represents a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,270,894 shares of company stock worth $317,578,168 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 3.9 %

Airbnb stock opened at $120.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $166.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.