RWA Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 72,677 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,677 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $21.44 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

