Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ) Short Interest Up 29.2% in March

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAYZ traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759. Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $25.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Company Profile

runway growth capital lends capital—as well as relationships, experience and passion—to help fast-growing, dynamic companies achieve their fullest potential.

