Ruanyun Edai Technology Inc. (RYET) to Raise $17 Million in IPO

Ruanyun Edai Technology Inc. (RYET) is planning to raise $17 million in an IPO on Tuesday, April 8th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 3,800,000 shares at $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Ruanyun Edai Technology Inc. generated $9.2 million in revenue and had a net loss of $2.1 million. Ruanyun Edai Technology Inc. has a market-cap of $151.9 million.

AC Sunshine Securities acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Ruanyun Edai Technology Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are not a Chinese operating company but a Cayman Islands holding company with no operations. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) **Note: The ordinary shares offered in this (initial public) offering are shares of our offshore holding company, Ruanyun Edai Technology Inc., instead of shares of the VIE or its subsidiaries in China. (From the prospectus – See link to the prospectus in the chart below.)Â We are a data driven artificial intelligence, or A.I., technology company focused on kindergarten through year twelve, or K-12 education in China. We bring technology to schools, andÂ we are committed to reforming the traditional Chinese education and learning model by facilitating schools, teachers and students with new teaching, learning, and assessment methods in the A.I. era. We believe the road to college should come with directions. Our mission is to help each K-12 student understand their specialty and find their way to higher education and future success. We believe we have one of the most comprehensive online learning ecosystems covering all K-12 subject fields and grade levels, one of the largest academic exercise question banks that is designed and built for interactive learning, and one of the most advanced A.I. algorithms that power such questions, all of which are accessible online and on demand. As of Nov. 30, 2022, our online academic exercise question bank has accumulated more than 10 billion test data generated by approximately 14.26 million students from more than 27,000 schools and we have issued over 298 million evaluation reports. With the continuous collection and analyzing of studentsâ€™ online learning data, our A.I. algorithms are constantly expanding andÂ upgrading, reaching an evaluation accuracy rate of 97% (based on our own calculations), allowing us to provide students with tailored and effective learning strategies. We believe that, in time, our online learning platform will be proven revolutionary in affecting the advancement of Chinaâ€™s K-12 education system. As of Nov. 30, 2022, approximately 14.26 million students use Jiangxi Ruanyun to collect their daily homework exercise data, prepare for a test or attend the Academic Proficiency Assessment, which is an official assessment across all subjects taught in schools, conducted by the Education Testing Authority in China. This allows us to understand each student better and enables us to help them reach the next level of educational success with an effective strategy, every step of the way. We value our proprietary technologies and strong research and development capabilities, which we believe differentiate us from other companies in our industry. As of the date of this prospectus, we have an intellectual property portfolio consisting of 11 patents (9 of which have been registered and 2 are pending) and 23 trademarks filed with the PRC State Intellectual Property Administration, 50 copyrights registered with the PRC State Copyright Bureau, and 8 domain names. Over the last decade, our A.I. learning platform has expanded from learning to assessment in school to A.I application, services and hardware. We believe we are a trend-setter in reforming the traditional education model in China using the technological progress brought about by the advent of A.I. technology. We believe we are the only educational A.I. company in China that serves both everyday learning andÂ Academic Proficiency TestÂ in school. We provide computerized testing forÂ Chinaâ€™s Academic Proficiency Test, or ATP, which is equivalent to the SAT in China. Our everyday learning to official assessment model allows us to expand into a range of personalized â€śonlineâ€ť services and â€śofflineâ€ť products for students in high demand. We currently sell our products and services through two primary product lines, namely ourÂ SmartExamÂ®Â solution andÂ SmartHomeworkÂ® solution.Â OurÂ SmartHomeworkÂ®Â solution delivers personalized learning solutions for students to study more effectively. Teachers can adjust instructions for students based on their specific needs. In addition, ourÂ SmartExamÂ®Â solution helps deliverÂ Chinaâ€™sÂ Academic Proficiency Test, which is required in China for obtaining a high-school diploma,Â in computer-based format. We also provide self-learning solutions and smart-devices, such as smart printer / smart headset for everyday study and test preparation. *Note – Re corporate structure:Â We conduct substantially all of our operations in the Peopleâ€™s Republic of China, or the PRC or China, through Jiangxi Ruanyun, the variable interest entity (VIE) and its subsidiaries. We do not have any equity ownership of the VIE. Instead, we have the power to direct the activities and receive the economic benefits and absorb losses of the VIEâ€™s business operations through certain Contractual Arrangements (as defined in the prospectus) and the VIE is consolidated for accounting purposes. This structure involves unique risks to investors. This VIE structure is used to provide contractual exposure through the Contractual Arrangement to foreign investment in Chinese-based companies where Chinese law prohibits direct foreign investment in the operating companies. *Note:Â Under the Contractual Arrangements, cash is transferred among the Company, Rollingthunder Technology (Jiangxi) Co., Ltd, or our WFOE, Soft Cloud and the VIE. (See the prospectus – link in the chart below – for details on cash transfers, financial statements and other disclosures pertinent to the IPO).Â **Note: Net loss and revenue figures are in U.S. dollars for the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2024. (Note: Ruanyun Edai Technology Inc. filed a new F-1 on Aug. 30, 2024, and disclosed terms for its IPO: The company is offering 3.75 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $5.00 to raise $16.88 million. The new filing declared that AC Sunshine Securities is the new sole book-runner; under the previous plans, Univest Securities and AC Sunshine Securities were slated to be joint book-runners.) (Note: The SEC declared that Ruanyun Edai Technology’s IPO filing was abandoned in February 2024 because the company had not updated the filing in a long time. Background: Ruanyun Edai Technology Inc. filed its F-1 on Dec. 29, 2022. The Cayman Islands-incorporated holding company submitted confidential IPO paperwork to the SEC on Aug. 31, 2021.) “.

Ruanyun Edai Technology Inc. was founded in 2012 and has 163 employees. The company is located at No. 698 Jing Dong Avenue, ZheJiang University HighTech Campus Nanchang, Jiangxi, China 330096 and can be reached via phone at 0791-88567739 or on the web at http://www.ruanyun.net/.

